Complaint filed against TMC leader for controversial remarks on President Murmu

New Delhi: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files a complaint with North Avenue PS regarding West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri's derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Mumru in Nandigram. Chatterjee has asked for immediate action and a FIR against Giri under sections of the IPC and the SC-ST Act. "Mamata Banerjee should make a public statement. Akhil Giri is a minister in her government, and she should fire him immediately. She should visit Delhi and apologise. They may say a lot about the SC-ST community in public, but this is their ministers' true feelings," says Locket Chatterjee, a BJP MP in Delhi.

On the other hand Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, has also questioned when Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will remove Giri from her party. "The Chief Minister of West Bengal is not speaking anything about the TMC minister Akhil Giri`s remarks against President Murmu. We do not want to listen to that Minister, we want to know when will Mamata ji remove Akhil Giri from the party," Irani told ANI.

On Friday, MC minister Akhil Giri made objectionable remarks about the President while discussing West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in the aftermath of unrest in the BJP leader's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event.

Delhi | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files a complaint with North Avenue PS against the derogatory remarks on President Droupadi Mumru by WB Min & TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram.



November 13, 2022

"He (Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don`t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?" Giri had said this while slamming Suvendu Adhikari. A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing harsh criticism from BJP leaders and a few TMC members.

Mamata Banerjee should give a statement. Akhil Giri is minister in her govt,she should sack him immediately She should come to Delhi & apologise. They may say a lot on SC-ST community in public but this is the actual sentiment of their ministers: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee in Delhi pic.twitter.com/hHCdIqjXRI — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Even though the Trinamool Congress condemned his remarks, Giri later apologized, saying he regrets his remarks and respects the Constitution and the office of president. "I said, President. Didn`t take anyone`s name. If the President of India feels insulted about it, then I am sorry and regret what I said," the TMC leader said in a statement.

The TMC leader's apology, however, did not go down well with the opposition, as the BJP's Mahila Morcha (women's wing) staged a dharna in Kolkata to protest Giri's remarks about the President. Members of the BJP's women's wing raised slogans against Mamata Banerjee's government and Akhil Giri while holding images of the TMC leader, who is embroiled in an Opposition firestorm.

