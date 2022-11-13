Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashes out at BJP as party gives ticket to MLA who called Bilkis Bano rapists 'Sanskari'

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday (November 13) lashed out at Bhartiya Janata Party for giving a ticket to Godhra MLA, who defended the release of Bilkis Bano convicts and called them "Brahmins with sanskar", for Gujarat assembly elections 2022. Taking on Twitter Moitra said the Gujarat model is hate and kill then fete and reward.

"Godhra MLA who called Bilkis case rapists & killers ‘Sanskari Brahmins’ is re-nominated by BJP. This is the Gujarat Model. Hate & Kill. Then Fete & Reward,” tweeted TMC MP.

Godhra MLA who called Bilkis case rapists & killers “Sanskari Brahmins” is re-nominated by BJP.



This is the Gujarat Model. Hate & Kill. Then Fete & Reward. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 12, 2022

Moitra like many other petitioners has challenged the release of the 11 rapists in the Bilkis Bano case in Supreme Court and the next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 29.

Earlier in August, BJP's Chandrasinh Raulji making remarks on the release of the 11 rapists in the Bilkis Bano case during an interview with the news platform Mojo Story and said that the rapists are "good people - Brahmins". And Brahmins are known to have good 'sanskar.' "It might have been someone's ill intention to corner and punish them,” he added. He further said that the convicts showed good conduct during their time behind bars.

Raulji was part of the Gujarat government committee that had granted remission to the 11 convicts.

Bilkis Bano rape case

During the Gujarat 2022 communal riots, Bilkis Bano was raped and seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed. Bano was five months pregnant when she was raped. The 11 convicts were serving a life sentence in the Godhra sub-jail, and were released from prison on August 15.