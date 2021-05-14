हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Complete lockdown till May 23 in Kerala, ‘triple lockdown’ in four cities: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown from May 8 to May 16.

Complete lockdown till May 23 in Kerala, ‘triple lockdown’ in four cities: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
File Photo

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (May 14) announced the extension of complete lockdown statewide in view of high COVID-19 cases.

He also ordered a “triple lockdown” in four cities - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram – in order to check the high test positivity rate.

The state is currently under a 9-day complete shutdown from May 8 to May 16.

“The positivity rate remains high, so the state government has decided to extend the present complete lockdown in Kerala till May 23rd,” Vijayan was quoted as saying by ANI

“Triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is high,” he added.

The chief minister informed that the state recorded 34,694 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. During this period, 93 deaths occurred taking the cumulative toll to 6243.

“With 31,319 new recoveries, the total recoveries in the state rise to 16,36,790. A total of 1,31,375 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” the CM said.

Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate increase in the state’s daily oxygen supply to 450 metric tonnes (MT).

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusKerala COVIDPinarayi Vijayanlockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Unable to bear cremation expenses for the dead? Please call UP Police

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Bollywood Breaking: King Khan Shah Rukh's romance with Gutthi!