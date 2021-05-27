‘Concerned about potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve,’ Twitter’s befitting reply to IT Rules

New Delhi: Twitter India is fishing in troubled waters since it marked tweets of BJP ministers as “manipulated media”. Responding to the recent Delhi Police raid to its IT office, the microblogging platform on Thursday (May 27) said that it is deeply committed to the people of India.

“Our service has proven vital for public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

The fiasco has come at a time when the Centre is keen on implementing the IT rules designed for social media platforms. Twitter said that it is concerned by recent events regarding its employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people it serves.

“We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police called out Twitter, rebutting the microblogging platform’s claims while making counter-allegations of its own. Delhi Police said that the statements released by Twitter are “not only mendacious but designed to impede a lawful inquiry by a private enterprise.”