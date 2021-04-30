Condolences to those who are losing their loved ones due to COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolence to the people who have lost their family members due to the "lack" of treatment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 2,08,330 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India, as per the government data.

In a tweet, the Gandhi scion said prayers and sympathy from every state of the country are with "you at this unprecedented time".

"My condolences to the citizens of the country who are losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy - prayers and sympathy from every state of the country are with you," the Congress leader said.

इलाज की कमी के चलते अपने प्रियजन खो रहे देशवासियों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। इस त्रासदी में आप अकेले नहीं हैं- देश के हर राज्य से प्रार्थना व सहानुभूति आपके साथ है। साथ हैं तो आस है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2021

India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 3,86,452 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,87,62,976 on Friday (April 30), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.87 crore (1,87,62,976), of which, 30.79 lakh (30,79,308 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.08 lakh (2,08,330) coronavirus-related deaths.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total caseload since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

