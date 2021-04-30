हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Condolences to those who are losing their loved ones due to COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolence to the people who have lost their family members due to the "lack" of treatment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Condolences to those who are losing their loved ones due to COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolence to the people who have lost their family members due to the "lack" of treatment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Since the onset of the pandemic, 2,08,330 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India, as per the government data.

In a tweet, the Gandhi scion said prayers and sympathy from every state of the country are with "you at this unprecedented time".

"My condolences to the citizens of the country who are losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy - prayers and sympathy from every state of the country are with you," the Congress leader said.

 

 

India reported the highest ever single-day spike with 3,86,452 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,87,62,976 on Friday (April 30), as per data by the health ministry. 

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.87 crore (1,87,62,976), of which, 30.79 lakh (30,79,308 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.08 lakh (2,08,330) coronavirus-related deaths.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total caseload since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul Gandhicovid-19 pandemicCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Kerala to set up dedicated 'oxygen war rooms' at state, district level

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Coronavirus Update: 4-day strict lockdown in Goa