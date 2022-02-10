Confident of victory in Manipur, need no alliance, says BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader from the northeast on Thursday (February 10) appeared confident of his party’s victory in Manipur Assembly Elections 2022.

While talking to the media outside the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Biswa was quoted as saying, “Election campaigning has begun in Manipur, candidates have been nominated. BJP will form a government in Manipur with the majority.”

The BJP minister reached Guwahati to Basistha Dev Sarma, the Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, who is under treatment there.

About Sharma’s health, who is admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Sharma said, "Basistha Dev Sarma is under treatment here. He is stable, I had come to meet him."

Sarma, who was on a one-day visit to poll-bound Manipur on Wednesday, when asked about an alliance with the National People`s Party (NPP), said that such a coalition is not required as of now.



The leader said that the BJP is not dependent on any other party this time in Manipur as the party would get a solid and comfortable majority in the two-phase assembly elections to be held on February 27 and March 3.



"Alliance with the NPP is a factor in Meghalaya, but as far as Manipur is concerned the BJP would form the government on its own. BJP`s primary focus is now on getting a solid majority, rather than looking into the party`s future status with the partners," he told the media.



The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in the 60-member assembly in 2017 and wrested the power for the first time, stitched together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People`s Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

