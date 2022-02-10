हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manipur assembly elections 2022

Confident of victory in Manipur, need no alliance, says BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Election campaigning has begun in Manipur, candidates have been nominated. BJP will form a government in Manipur with the majority," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Confident of victory in Manipur, need no alliance, says BJP&#039;s Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader from the northeast on Thursday (February 10) appeared confident of his party’s victory in Manipur Assembly Elections 2022.  

While talking to the media outside the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Biswa was quoted as saying, “Election campaigning has begun in Manipur, candidates have been nominated. BJP will form a government in Manipur with the majority.” 

The BJP minister reached Guwahati to Basistha Dev Sarma, the Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, who is under treatment there. 

About Sharma’s health, who is admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Sharma said, "Basistha Dev Sarma is under treatment here. He is stable, I had come to meet him." 

Sarma, who was on a one-day visit to poll-bound Manipur on Wednesday, when asked about an alliance with the National People`s Party (NPP), said that such a coalition is not required as of now. 
 
The leader said that the BJP is not dependent on any other party this time in Manipur as the party would get a solid and comfortable majority in the two-phase assembly elections to be held on February 27 and March 3. 
 
"Alliance with the NPP is a factor in Meghalaya, but as far as Manipur is concerned the BJP would form the government on its own. BJP`s primary focus is now on getting a solid majority, rather than looking into the party`s future status with the partners," he told the media. 
 
The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in the 60-member assembly in 2017 and wrested the power for the first time, stitched together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People`s Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manipur assembly elections 2022Manipur pollsHimanta Biswa Sarma
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: As BJP targets Jayant Chaudhary for not casting vote, RLD chief takes U-turn

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Election On Zee: Phase One, Who Will Win the Battle of West UP?