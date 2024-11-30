Row Erupts After Oppn Leaders Stopped From Visiting Sambhal, Govt Bans Outsiders Entry Until December 10

On his visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Assembly LoP and Samajwadi party leader Mata Prasad Pandey asserted that Sambhal DM asked him not to visit there. On Saturday, Pandey criticised the administration for deploying police outside his residence without notice.

"...Sambhal DM called me and asked me not to come there. I will go to the party office and decide what to do next. We do not provoke anyone... They should have given me a notice, but without any notice, they deployed police outside my residence," he told ANI.

Pandey questioned why the Justice Commission was allowed to go, suggesting the government was trying to conceal its actions. He further disparaged the Sambhal commissioner, calling him an "Udharu" commissioner.

"They (administration) should have given me a notice as per the rules that I cannot go there, but no written notice was given and the police was deployed. The Justice Commission is going there, media people are going there, will there be any unrest if we go there? This government is deliberately stopping us to hide all its work. The commissioner of Sambhal is a 'Udharu' commissioner..." Pandey added.

To maintain peace and order, the Sambhal district administration has prohibited the entry of outsiders until December 10. The restriction applies to all individuals, social organisations and public representatives, who must seek permission from the competent authority before entering the district during this period.

"No outsider, any social organisation or any public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10," Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya in a statement issued here.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, the national president of the Indian Muslim Council (IMC), was arrested by a team led by CO City First and CO Second while en route to Sambhal with his supporters. He is currently being questioned in a closed room at the police station.

Maulana Tauqeer was travelling with a convoy of six vehicles and was stopped by barricading near the CB Ganj police station before being taken into custody.