Congratulations Mamata Didi: Rajnath Singh wishes winners of assembly elections

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (May 2) took to Twitter to congratulate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party’s massive win in the assembly elections.

Singh’s statement came as the election result trends showed a clear victory for the TMC that crossed the 200-mark in the 294-seat assembly.

“Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure,” Singh tweeted.

As per the latest trends, BJP looked well short of the 100-mark in the state.

The union minister also congratulated the projected winners of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala assembly elections.

Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leaders of Assam including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on their victory in the election.

“The pro-people policies of Shri @narendramodi led Govt & the state Govt under @sarbanandsonwal have once again helped the BJP in winning assembly elections in Assam. Congratulations to PM Modi, CM Sonowal, Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda and karyakartas on BJP’s impressive victory in Assam,” Singh said.

Singh further wished Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on retaining power in the state, defeating Congress-led UDF.

“Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure,” he wrote.

Singh also congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin who is projected to comfortably win the state elections, unseating the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu.

“Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him,” Singh tweeted.

