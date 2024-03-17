'Congress And YSRCP Are Not Two Different Parties': PM Modi Takes Dig At Opposition In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party and the ruling YSRCP led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that one must not think that the two are different parties rather they are one party only.

Addressing a huge rally at the Palnadu PM Modi said, "Never think that Jagan's party and Congress are two different parties. Both of them are the same."

PM further attacked the grand old party and said that the Congress works on the "use and throw" scheme and that is the sole purpose behind the formation of INDIA alliance.

"In NDA we take everyone along, but on the other hand, there is Congress party which has only one agenda - to use and throw the people of the alliance. Today Congress may have formed an INDI alliance, but their thinking remains the same," he said.

PM Modi further said that the NDA aims to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for developed India and said that to do that people should make the NDA MPs and MLAs.

"To implement the Central Government schemes in a better way, you have to make NDA MPs and MLAs win. All NDA MPs and MLAs will work for you with great effort, this is Modi's guarantee."

PM Modi also said that having a double-engine government of NDA in Andhra Pradesh will give further strength to the development of the state. He said that with the blessings of the 'tri dev', the country in the third term of his government will make big decisions.

"Dates for the Lok Sabha elections have been announced and today I am among everyone in Andhra Pradesh. Here I am getting the blessings of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh from Kotappakonda, with the blessings of the 'Tri-Dev', the country in the third term of our government will make big decisions," he said.

PM Modi further reiterated the NDA's goal to cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "See this coincidence, this time the results of the elections are going to be declared on 4th June. The whole country is saying, '400 paar'. '400 paar' for developed India, '400 paar' for Andhra Pradesh'..." he said.

The BJP has formed an alliance with Chandrababu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jan Sena for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. This is the first time that the three leaders are sharing the stage and appealing to the voters to choose NDA in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

According to the EC's announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13th in one phase.