close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' tweet on security forces, Yoga Day draws sharp retort: Still hasn't learnt his lessons

The Gandhi scion had shared two images from Army Dog Unit's International Yoga Day celebrations, and captioned it “New India.” 

Play

NEW DELHI: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's insensitive tweet on Yoga Day and Army Dog Unit drew a sharp retort from several counters.

The Gandhi scion had shared two images from Army Dog Unit's International Yoga Day celebrations, and captioned it “New India.” The images show the dogs performing asanas alongside army personnel.

Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah lashed out at Gandhi and accused Congress of being negative. “Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges,” he tweeted.

“New India indeed ...but Same/Shame Rahul..disrespects India..India’s tradition..India’s Army .. @RahulGandhi ji ..every Dog is not just a PIDI who tweets only for the Gandhi family Scion These are just not Dogs Sir ..they are those who fight for OUR INDIA ..Salute them!!” tweeted BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader,” tweeted Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya.

“Yes it’s a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you . @RahulGandhi,” tweeted actor Paresh Rawal.

“With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation,” tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rahul's tweet was also called out by many on Twitter for insulting Yoga Day and the Army Dog Unit.

This tweet comes a day after Gandhi was seen browsing his phone and stopping his mother Sonia Gandhi from applauding during President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament on Thursday. Footage from Parliament shows Rahul constantly checking his phone a period of over 15 minutes during President's hour-long speech. Later, while the President was speaking on terrorism and India's action against it, the entire floor including Sonia started thumping the table in a gesture of support. The Congress chief not only failed to applaud, but he also stopped his mother from thumping the desk, an action caught on camera.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiInternational Yoga Day
Next
Story

'Missing' posters of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, with Rs 5100 cash prize, surface in Muzaffarpur

Must Watch

PT10M40S

DNA Analysis of Indian army's insult by Rahul Gandhi