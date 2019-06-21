Rahul Gandhi mocks International Yoga Day celebrations by Army Dog Unit, posts insensitive tweet

NEW DELHI: As India and the world celebrated the fifth International Yoga Day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared an insensitive post mocking the celebrations. This comes a day after being caught on camera checking his mobile phone during President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in Parliament.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Rahul shared two images from Army Dog Unit's International Yoga Day celebrations, and captioned it “New India.” The images show the dogs performing asanas alongside army personnel.

Rahul tweeted images shared by Army Dog Unit on International Yoga Day.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

Rahul's tweet was soon noticed by many who called him out on Twitter for insulting Yoga Day and the Army Dog Unit.

“New India indeed ...but Same/Shame Rahul..disrespects India..India’s tradition..India’s Army .. @RahulGandhi ji ..every Dog is not just a PIDI who tweets only for the Gandhi family Scion These are just not Dogs Sir ..they are those who fight for OUR INDIA ..Salute them!!” tweeted BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“Yes it’s a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you . @RahulGandhi,” tweeted actor Paresh Rawal.

“Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader,” tweeted Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya.

This tweet comes a day after Gandhi was seen browsing his phone and stopping his mother Sonia Gandhi from applauding during President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament on Thursday.

Footage from Parliament shows Rahul constantly checking his phone a period of over 15 minutes during President's hour-long speech. Later, while the President was speaking on terrorism and India's action against it, the entire floor including Sonia started thumping the table in a gesture of support. The Congress chief not only failed to applaud, but he also stopped his mother from thumping the desk, an action caught on camera.