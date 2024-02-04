Congress Fears Operation Lotus In Bihar Ahead Of JDU-BJP Floor Test

Days after Nitish Kumar again switched sides leaving behind Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, the grand old party is now fearing 'Operation Lotus' in Bihar. Congress has summoned all 19 Bihar MLAs to Delhi amid rumours that around 10 of its MLAs may jump to the ruling coalition in the state. A floor test in Bihar will take place on February 12. The MLAs will return to Bihar on the day of the floor test only.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Vijay Sinha said that the Congress is insulting its MLAs by not trusting them and threatening them. He said that the Congress is treating its MLAs like bonded labour. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said that Congress is free to make its MLAs visit Delhi or Hyderabad. He said the BJP believes that democracy runs by the blessing of the people.

Zee Media reporter Prashant Jha reported that of the 19 Congress MLAs, only 17 reached Delhi. According to the report, Congress may send its MLAs to Shimla from Delhi and they will return to Patna on February 12. Jha reported that around 10 Congress MLAs are likely to support Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar resigned as CM of Mahagathbandhan on January 28 and formed a government with the BJP. The JDU, BJP and HAM government in Bihar has the support of 127 MLAs while the majority mark is 122. The BJP has 78 MLAs, the JD(U) has 45 MLAs, the HAM has four and one independent legislator.