Congress Haryana Election Manifesto: Party Promises Free Electricity, Old Pension Restoration, Financial Aid For Women

The Congress party on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections which are scheduled to be held on October 5, 2024. The grand old party includes promises such as free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance to women, MSP guarantee to the farmers and conducting caste census in the state.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, along with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Udai Bhan, were present during the release of the party's manifesto.

Here Are Key Promises Made By Congress

The Congress party has pledged to offer 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakhs for every family in Haryana.

Following the lines of Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behen Yojana' and Maharashtra's 'Ladki Behen Yojana,' the Congress has pledged to provide Rs 2,000 per month to women aged 18-60 in the state. The manifesto also includes a promise of ₹500 for gas cylinders.

In the manifesto, the Congress party promised a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and immediate compensation for damaged crops.

The grad old party also promised to provide a plot of 200 yards of land and a house with two rooms to the poor section of the society in the state.

The Congress has pledged to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Another key highlight of the manifesto is the commitment to conduct a caste-based survey in the state, an idea that the Congress party has long advocated. Additionally, the party announced plans to raise the creamy layer income limit to Rs 10 lakhs.

In the manifesto, the party promised to give 2 lakhs permanent jobs to youths and promised to make the state free from drug-free.

