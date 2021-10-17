Congress has become circus, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over infighting in state units

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (October 16) attacked Congress over the ongoing crisis in the party and said the grand old party has become a ‘circus’.

Increasing the attack ahead of upcoming bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in the state, Chouhan said, "Rahul Gandhi is not the Congress Party. It is being run by an interim president Sonia Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi has complete rights to remove a chief minister of a state."

Addressing a rally in Burhanpur, the MP CM took a dig at Congress over the infighting in Punjab. “Captain Amarinder Singh was the CM of Punjab and was running a government very smoothly. But he was removed and Charanjit Singh Channi was made the chief minister,” ANI quoted him as saying.

He also charged Navjot Singh Sidhu for resigning as Punjab Congress president and putting the party in a spot.

The MP CM claimed Congress has only one face in the state and that is former CM Kamal Nath. "In Madhya Pradesh, if the Congress party wants to appoint then it chooses Kamal Nath, for the leader of opposition position, it again depends on Kamal Nath. For star campaigners, it falls back on Kamal Nath. For the president of Youth wing, the party appoints Nakul Nath, who is the son of Kamal Nath,” he said.

Scratching the wound further, Chouhan called out Congress over rift in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. "Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are not happy with each other while Bhupesh Baghel and TS Deo Singh are involved in a tug of war over the post of CM,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has deferred its internal elections till 2022. In a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Saturday, the party has decided to hold the election of the new president between August 21 and September 20, 2022, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal informed at a press conference.

