New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday commemorated the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. "People will remember his single term as PM for far-reaching achievements, including deepening the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India, the party said. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited their father's memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his 78th birth anniversary in the morning.

Remembering his father, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "Papa, you are always with me, in my heart. I will always try to fulfil the dream that you saw for the country,". He also shared a video and picture montage on Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said his single term as prime minister will be remembered for numerous landmarks and far-reaching achievements of which six stand out for his drive, commitment and leadership.

First, he deepened the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India. Rajiv Gandhi ushered the country into the computer, telecom and software development era, he said.

"Second, he led the way personally in ensuring that Panchayats and Nagarpalikas were accorded Constitutional status with one-third reservation for women and emerged as effective institutions of self-government," he said. The fact that there are now 14 lakh women elected to such institutions is a tribute to his determination, Ramesh added.

He also pointed out that Rajiv Gandhi crafted accords that brought peace and development back to troubled regions of the country like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Darjeeling. "Fourth, he ensured that 18-year olds have the right to vote, opened a new future to youth by establishing the network of Navodaya Vidyalayas in all districts and had Swami Vivekananda's birthday declared as National Youth Day," he said.

The fifth major contribution of the former prime minister, Ramesh said, was that he launched 'Project Clean Ganga' and the national wasteland development programme, and was responsible for a comprehensive law to protect the environment.

"Simultaneously, the process of liberalization was initiated which paved the way for the 1991 economic reforms that were anchored in the Congress manifesto that bore his imprint," he said.

"Sixth, he took significant initiatives to resolve our long-standing issues with China & Pakistan and submitted to the UN an action plan for universal and complete nuclear disarmament," Ramesh said.



The Indian National Congress salutes this brave son of India and rededicates itself to the ideals he stood for, the principles he upheld, the values he cherished and the causes he championed, he said.

Several Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the party's general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.