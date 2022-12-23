Congress is irrelevant...': Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar slams Rahul Gandhi, question need for Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on Friday slammed the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the grand old Party has become irrelevant and Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an attempt to save its existence. "There is no question of panic for BJP, Congress has become irrelevant in the whole country, now an attempt is being made to save its existence through this Bharat Jodo yatra," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, he slammed Congress and questioned the need for a Bharat Jodo Yatra. "No one can see India breaking up. The whole country is united from all sides and its strength is increasing," he said, adding that the Congress leaders are not able to digest the fact that a new India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours after announcing the suspension of its 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Rajasthan in view of the Covid-19 surge globally, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday said it will continue the yatra. BJP chief J P Nadda launched the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Rajasthan sto corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance with an eye on the Assembly polls due next year.

The Central Government has asked the Congress Party to strictly follow the Covid 19 guidelines during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or postpone it.

Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," Madaviya had written in a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Mandaviya had also requested to postpone the foot march if following the protocol is not possible. Will the Congress postpone the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

