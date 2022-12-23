'Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will be defeated there': Union Minister on Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Friday, after the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha, commented on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that he wanted Rahul Gandhi to continue the yatra as "there is a track record that wherever he goes, Congress will be defeated there." He further reiterated that he hopes Rahul Gandhi would follow the Covid norms.

"I want Rahul Gandhi to continue (Bharat Jodo Yatra). There is a track record that wherever he goes, Congress will be defeated there but I hope he'll follow health guidelines," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

It was a unanimous decision to adjourn the winter session ahead of its schedule...

The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned sine die, seven days ahead of the scheduled completion of the 258th session amid growing fears about fast spreading Covid-19 virus. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house sine die and said that he felt privileged to be part of the august House.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently sent a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging them to consider suspending or postponing the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.

However, the Health Minister’s letter was not received in good spirit by Congress and several opposition parties, which hit backing asking "why this selective approach by the Centre?”

The letter triggered a heavy backlash from the Congress Party with Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot claiming that the letter was written because the Narendra Modi government got alarmed by the huge turnout in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The BJP and the Modi government are so alarmed by the huge turnout in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan that they are writing letters to Rahul Gandhi to follow the Covid-19 protocol in Rajasthan," Gehlot said on Wednesday while talking to the reporters.

