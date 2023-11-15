'Congress Lacks Vision...': PM Modi Appeals To Voters in MP, Chhattisgarh On Last Day Of Campaigning

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the voters in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to elect the BJP to power for a developed state and country, claiming that people are very angry with the dynastic and negative politics of the Congress. In his posts on X, Modi also assured Chhattisgarh voters that the BJP is committed to fulfil all its promises.

“The Congress is set for a rout in the elections. People are trusting the good governance of the BJP and not the hollow promises of the Congress. I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the next BJP government in the state will be a government of their aspirations and the state’s prosperity,” he said in his message to Chhattisgarh voters.

Modi said that the people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the benefits of double-engine government and understand its importance, referring to the BJP rule at the Centre and the state. He said that he witnessed in his public meetings their deep anger with the dynastic politics of negativity of the Congress.

The Congress has no vision or roadmap for the state’s development, he said. Modi’s message came on the last day of campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.

Most observers have been of the view that the Congress and the BJP are locked in a close contest in the two states, with both parties claiming the pole position. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister cited his observations and experience during his whirlwind campaign across the two states to exude confidence about people’s support for the BJP and the rejection of the Congress.

Women voters in Madhya Pradesh have made it their priority to bring back the BJP to power in the same way the party has their empowerment as its goal, he said, adding that they are also taking a lead in developing Chhattisgarh.

The new generation are aligning their next 25 years with the country’s 25 years and have been coming forward to make India a developed country, he said, in a reference to his goal for the country by 2047.

Modi described his experience during the campaign in Chhattisgarh as wonderful and unprecedented. The people of the state are full of new expectation and energy to make it better and know that only the BJP can pull Chhattisgarh out of corruption and misgovernance, he said.

He also noted that the way OBC, SC and ST youths are joining the BJP’s development model is very encouraging. “This strength of Chhattisgarh’s youth will write a new chapter of change,” he said. The BJP’s campaign in the current round of assembly polls, including in Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, has revolved around Modi, with the party not declaring its chief ministerial candidate in any of the state.

In his intensive campaign, the prime minister has often emphasised on “Modi ki guarantee” to fulfil all the promises made by the BJP.