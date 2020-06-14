Congress leader Ashok Chavan admits to ‘issues’ in Maharashtra coalition government

The cracks in Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra came out in open on Sunday (June 14) with senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan admitting to “issues” among allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Chavan, who is also a minister in Maharastra cabinet, added that the Congress has sought a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to sort out the differences. The Congress leader expressed hope that CM Thackeray would meet the Congress leaders in the next two days.

"There are some issues between the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and bureaucracy. We are trying to meet the CM to discuss all our issues with him in detail. We expect a meeting with him in the next 2 days," he told ANI.

Sources said that signs of rift in Mahrashtra coalition have been visible for quite some time with the Congress not getting enough opportunities to attend the important meetings.

Thackeray has been regularly meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar told hold discussions over various issues, including the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, while Congress leaders are not invited to attend these meetings.

News agency PTI had earlier quoted a Congress minister as saying that there is “some resentment within the party over certain issues, which we want to discuss with the CM and get resolved”.

It is learnt that Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and Chavan will meet Thackeray on Monday to hold talks over several issues, including the legislative council nominations from the Governor's quota and appointments for state-run boards.