Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi’s fiercest critic, greets him on his 70th birthday

NEW DELHI: Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (September 17, 2020) extended his good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday."

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

However, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad did not relent from attacking the Prime Minister on the issue of unemployment.

In another tweet, the Gandhi scion tweeted, "Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity... For how long will the govt deny it?"

Rahul Gandhi and his party have been opposing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over a host of issues including GST, demonetisation, CAA, farmers’ death, NEET & JEE exams etc.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an entire week of celebrations in his honour. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. Since 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' starts from September 14 and will continue till September 20.

As part of this 'weekly' celebration, the party will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country. For the past one week, BJP workers have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps.

Several top political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovid and V-P M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, party leaders, several chief ministers, foreign dignitaries and heads of states, leaders have extended their good wishes to PM Modi and prayed for his long and healthy life.