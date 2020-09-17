हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi’s fiercest critic, greets him on his 70th birthday

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (September 17, 2020) extended his good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi’s fiercest critic, greets him on his 70th birthday

NEW DELHI: Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (September 17, 2020) extended his good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi Ji a happy birthday."

However, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad did not relent from attacking the Prime Minister on the issue of unemployment. 

In another tweet, the Gandhi scion tweeted, "Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity... For how long will the govt deny it?"

Rahul Gandhi and his party have been opposing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over a host of issues including GST, demonetisation, CAA, farmers’ death, NEET & JEE exams etc.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an entire week of celebrations in his honour. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. Since 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' starts from September 14 and will continue till September 20. 

As part of this 'weekly' celebration, the party will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country. For the past one week, BJP workers have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps.

Several top political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovid and V-P M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, party leaders, several chief ministers, foreign dignitaries and heads of states, leaders have extended their good wishes to PM Modi and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiNarendra Modi birthdayPM Modi 70th birthdayModi birthday 2020Modi birthday agenarendra modi birthday and timeRahul GandhiCongress
Next
Story

Twitter suspends account of Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan, who claimed coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M54S

Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' remark makes all the wrong noises?