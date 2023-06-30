Congress Responds To PhonePe's 'Legal Action' Warning, Alleges Firm's Link With BJP

New Delhi: The Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh has responded to the allegations made by digital payment company 'PhonePe' regarding use of its official logo for political purpose. The company has not just accused the Madhya Pradesh Congress of using its logo but also warned for a legal action. In response, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has raised varied questions on 'PhonePe' and sought clarity on them. The Congress alleged that a team of office bearers of PhonePe held a meeting with a BJP leader recently. "Which poster or banner are you talking about?" Madhya Pradesh Congress asked.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the Congress also raised some queries such as: "Is PhonePe also responsible for the use of money transferred under it? Will you monitor the use/abuse of PhonePe in the future and ensure that money transferred through your app is never used for bribery or corruption."

The Congress also asked whether PhonePe certify that "there is no corruption in Madhya Pradesh, and if so, what is it's rate?". The Congress in its statement also asked the digital payment firm to come out with clear reply or else face a legal action. "Please come with clarity and transparency otherwise this tweet of yours will be counted as politically motivated and aimed at benefiting a particular party and legal action will be taken against you," it added.

Also Read: Congress In Trouble Over Poster Attack On MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gets PhonePe Warning

The posters featuring a QR code and a picture of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the message “50% Lao, Kam Karao” (bring 50 per cent and get the work done) along with the name of a leading online payment app, PhonePe, have come up in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Chhindwara, in the last few days.

Initially, the objectionable poster of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath were put up at the market premises in Bhopal, in which he was accused of ''corruption" during his 15-month Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. On June 23, similar posters of CM Shivraj Singh were displayed at various places in the state.

The poster war between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath have escalated the political controversy ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls. Objectionable posters of Chouhan and Nath which were displayed with QR code in Bhopal last week have spread across the state.

During the recently concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress quite successfully used the “PayCM” in its poll campaign. Congress put up posters of the then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with “PayCM” as a key element. Now the party is attempting to do the same in the run-up to Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.