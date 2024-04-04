Advertisement
Congress, Stalin Have No Answer To Vaiko's Charge Over Katchatheevu Issue: BJP

Sudhakar Reddy said that except for a few reactions like 'baseless', and 'allegations', there has not been any concrete response from the INDIA alliance partners on Vaiko's allegation.

|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 08:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP co-incharge P. Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the Congress have not responded to the allegation by the INDIA alliance partner, Vaiko of MDMK, over his statement on Katchatheevu issue. The senior BJP leader was responding to the statement of Vaiko that the Congress had betrayed Tamil Nadu time and again.

Sudhakar Reddy said that except for a few reactions like 'baseless', and 'allegations', there has not been any concrete response from the INDIA alliance partners on Vaiko's allegation. Reddy said that Vaiko is a member of the INDIA alliance, adding that the alliance has no policy, no commitment and that they were moving in different directions which was clear by the allegation of Vaiko.

He said that the people of Tamil Nadu have seen through the INDIA alliance and would vote for the BJP and the NDA with a thumping majority. Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done several things for the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu, adding that fishermen in the custody of Sri Lanka were released by the efforts of the Prime Minister.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided crores of rupees for the all-round development of Tamil Nadu including for the benefit of fishermen.

