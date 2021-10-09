Congress, TMC engage in war of words over Prashant Kishor’s ‘big disappointment’ tweet

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor irked the grand old party on Friday (October 8) after he pointed out ‘deep-rooted problems’ in the Congress.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor said those expecting a quick revival of Congress in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri violence are setting themselves for “big disappointment”.

“People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment," he tweeted.

Unleashing a war of words on Twitter with his tweet, he added, "Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of the GOP.”

People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappoinment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 8, 2021

Congress did not take the criticism hands down and hit back at the popular poll strategist. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, without naming Kishor, said, "People looking for a 'national' alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can't win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment."

Slamming Baghel over his “poaching” tweet, a likely reference to the recent defections of former Congress MP and its women's wing chief Susmita Dev and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro into Mamata Banerjee’s party, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) tweeted, "Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn't bring honour to you, Mr Bhupesh Baghel. What a shoddy attempt to please the high command!"

"By the way, is the Congress going to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend (sic)?" the TMC questioned.

During the March-April assembly polls, Kishor had worked for the TMC and is known to share a good relationship with the party's top brass.

On being asked about Kishor's remarks at a party briefing, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala refused to comment, saying "I do not comment on some consultant's remarks.”

Kishor's criticism of the Congress comes amid talks of him joining the grand old party. He had also met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and speculations were rife of his induction into the party. However, his recent tweet seems an indication that all might not be well.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV