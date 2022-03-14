हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress president

'Congress will not remain visible even in.....': Himanta Biswa Sarma's attack on Gandhis

"Successive defeat has proved that Gandhis cannot take Congress into any victory," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'Congress will not remain visible even in.....': Himanta Biswa Sarma's attack on Gandhis
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister  Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (March 14) said Congress will not be visible even in the Panchayat elections in the coming days. Sarma's scathing comments came after the Congress party announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the party president after the CWC meet on Sunday (March 13).

Commenting on Congress's decision to retain Sonia Gandhi as party president Sarma said he doesn't want to give any opinion on Congress' party's choice of leader but "successive defeat has proved that Gandhis cannot take Congress into any victory."

"Even Congress will not remain visible in Panchayat elections in days to come," Assam CM added.

The Congress party after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday (March 13) announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party and will remain in the post of party president. 

