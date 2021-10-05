Jammu and Kashmir Congress workers stage protest demanding Priyanka Gandhi’s release

Srinagar: The members of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday (October 5) staged a protest against the detention of Priyanka Gandhi by Uttar Pradesh Police and sought her immediate release.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who led the protest, was detained along with other party members.

Amid slogans against the UP government and Centre, Congress leaders and workers demanded stern action against the UP police for arresting Priyanka Gandhi, who was going to meet families of slain farmers.

Congress leaders and workers were stopped by police at Maulana Azad Road, outside party headquarters.

Prior to the detention, JKPCC President addressed hundreds of Party workers at Srinagar party headquarters.

Mir said, “Congress party won’t be cowed down by the barbarism and illegal detentions, rather it will further strengthen our resolve to fight against BJP, which is responsible for the crisis across the country.”

