Congress's game on in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi to meet state party leaders today

New Delhi: After tasting defeat in all five states in the Assembly Elections 2022, Congress is now gearing up for action in Telangana. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet party leaders of the state on Monday to discuss the political situation prevailing along with brainstorming on the Assembly elections scheduled next year, reported ANI quoting sources.

The meeting with the senior leaders of the party will take place at Rahul Gandhi's residence.

This marks Rahul Gandhi's second meeting with the Telangana party leaders in the last seven day

During the meeting, discussion over the Paddy procurement issue will also be on the top agenda of Congress.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is nourishing his national ambitions and calling on the parties to form a non-BJP and non-Congress alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, in the last Assembly elections in 2018 in Telangana, Congress joined hands with Telugu Desam Party, however, the elections were won by KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Later, reports of an alliance between the Congress and KCR’s party emerged.

However, last month, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy dismissed possibilities of forging an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and said the grand old party will form an alliance with any party but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's as "he is not trustworthy".

"Congress would not forge an alliance with KCR and his party TRS at any cost because he is not trustworthy. We have seen him in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. We can trust any other leader or party, but not KCR and TRS," Reddy told ANI.

Assembly Elections in the southern state are due next year.

