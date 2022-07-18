NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

'Constant attacks on India through misinformation': PM Modi at naval seminar - Important points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for increasing India's defence exports at a naval seminar on Monday (July 18).

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a naval seminar on Monday
  • He spoke about the need for a 'whole-of-government approach' to combat national security challenges

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a naval seminar on Monday and spoke about the need for a 'whole-of-government approach' to combat national security challenges. He also emphasised on the fact that we must prevent forces from within or abroad to harm the country's interest. 

Here are important points from his speech:

  • He also said that India's defence system is no longer limited to borders but has a much broader ambit and the armed forces and other stakeholders must work together to bolster the country's military capabilities as per a PTI report. 
  • PM Modi especially spoke about the fact that there have been attacks on India through misinformation and disinformation campaigns.
  • These have increased as the country has presented itself on a global stage. 
  • The PM said government has deveoped ecosystem in the country to boost domestic defence manufacturing.
  • There has been an increase in the defence budget to develop the manufacturing ecosystem in India.
  •  
  • The country is moving to being a major defence importer as the defence imports have come down to 21 percent in the last 4-5 years.

