Control Amit Shah first, then try to control us: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dares PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (April 2) fired a fresh salvo at Union Home Minister Amit Shah during her rally at Dinahata in Cooch Behar district and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “control” him.

Addressing a campaign rally, Banerjee said, “Want to tell PM Modi, control your Home Minister first, then try to control us.”

Hitting out at PM Modi, she asserted that she will win from Nandigram, “Not your party member that you will suggest me to contest from another seat, will win Nandigram,” the West Bengal CM was quoted as saying by PTI. The incumbent CM is pitched against protege-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in hotly contested Nandigram.

Appealing to people to vote for ruling TMC, she added, “I know I will win, but along with me, at least 200 candidates have to win so that we can make our government. That is why cast your vote for TMC candidates.”

On Thursday, after Banerjee faced ruckus and intense sloganeering when she reached a polling booth in Nandigram, she had complained to the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of “total breakdown of law and order at the polling booth.”

"None of the people are speaking in the Bengali language. All of them are outsiders. They are goons sent from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and they are being protected by Central forces," she had alleged.

The second phase of polling concluded in West Bengal on Thursday (April 1). 30 constituencies across four districts went to polls in this phase of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

