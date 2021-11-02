COP26 Summit: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s historic speech

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement. He told world leaders at the COP26 that India will target a net-zero goal by 2070 and aim at increasing its non-fossil fuel energy to 500 GW in its energy mix by 2030.

Representing India at the 'High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government' at the UN COP26 at Glasgow, UK, the Prime Minister said that India is working very hard on tackling climate change-related issues. Here are key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic speech at COP26 Summit.

1. New mantra for sustainable development of the world- LIFE: PM Modi’s mantra of Lifestyle For Environment is inspired by Indian culture, Mahatma Gandhi Ji's teachings and the Prime Minister’s own life to ensure peaceful existence with nature. Just like other mass movements inspired by PM, this urges MindFul and Deliberate Utilisation instead of Mindless and Destructive Consumption

2. Climate Finance & Tech Transfer as an imperative: PM gave a clear message to developed countries that just like India has raised its ambition in setting its targets, they also need to raise ambitions in climate finance & tech transfer. The world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance.

3. India takes the bold step of Net Zero commitment by 2070: This is a historic step taken by PM Modi which shows India’s ambition when it comes to fighting climate change. Despite being a developing country, India shows the way when it comes to safeguarding planet earth.

4. India raises its pledge of NDCs: When India took the ambitious pledge of achieving 450 GW installed capacity by 2030 through non-fossil fuel sources, it was seen as over-ambitious. Now, India is not only on the track to achieve this target, but India has decided to further raise it to 500 GW. India has also pledged to fulfil 50% of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030.

5. India’s contribution in climate change mitigation far outstrips its role in emissions: PM Modi shared that India which has around 17% of the world’s population is responsible for only about 5% of the total emissions.

6. Reducing carbon emissions and intensity: PM Modi announced that India will reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030. India will also reduce carbon intensity by 45% in its economy.

7. India not only commits but also acts: The Prime Minister shared how India is the only country to fulfil commitments made in Paris. He also spoke about how Paris was not only a summit but a sentiment and a commitment of 130 crore Indians.

8. Multi-faceted initiatives in India to mitigate climate change: PM Modi shared how a new India is fighting climate change. From the worlds largest railway carrier becoming Net-Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emission through LEDs, India is putting climate change at the centre of its policies.