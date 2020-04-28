Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi Police perform 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for feeding 1 lakh people daily

With sirens blazing as a mark of respect, the Delhi Police performed a 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Monday for providing food to nearly one lakh people daily amid the ongoing lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

The convoy of 100 vehicles, including 35 police vans and 60 motorcycles, was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal. It is learnt that some senior officers of Delhi Police also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib and did 'seva' (service) by helping in preparation of 'langar'.

Taking to twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the gesture and said, "Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable."

Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Managing Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the 'parikrama' done by Delhi Police left him touched. He also thanked the Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This 'parikrama' should not be seen just as a physical activity. This gesture of the Delhi Police reflects respect of the whole nation towards the Sikh community. We are humbled that the tradition of langar started by Guru Nanak is now seen as the best way to serve the humanity," he told the media.

"Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib as a token of appreciation for the Sikhs who have been distributing Langar to 1 lakh people daily and also accomodating health care givers in various gurdwaras through DSGMC amid this corona lockdown," tweeted Akali Dal.

Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib has served langar to nearly 50 lakh people in last 35 days of lockdown and it is learnt that "the langar will continue, come what may". The Gurudwara has also provided its guest houses to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital.