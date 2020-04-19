हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: Deputy secretaries and above level officers to join offices from April 20

All deputy secretary level officers and above will join office from Monday, nearly a month after working from home due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.

File photo

New Delhi: All deputy secretary level officers and above will join office from Monday, nearly a month after working from home due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.

Joint secretaries, additional secretaries, special secretaries and secretaries had joined central government departments on April 13.

In its revised guidelines related to the ongoing lockdown, the Home Ministry had on Wednesday said that "all the ministries and departments and offices under their control are to function with 100 per cent attendance of deputy secretary and levels above that".

