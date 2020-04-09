Coronavirus COVID-19: No action plan to resume train services from April 15, confirms Indian Railways

Indian railways on Thursday (April 9) rejected media reports that train operations will resume from April 15, after the end of 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The Indian Railways also denied media reports that railway passengers will have to follow new travel protocol once the services are restored after the lifting of lockdown.

The Indian Railways issued the clarification after reports emerged that train services are expected to resume after April 14 but the passengers will have to reach railway stations four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. The reports also claimed that all passengers will have to undergo thermal screening before boarding the train.

Union Railway Ministry, however, asserted that no such guidelines have been issued by Indian Railways.

"It is premature to speculate about the norms of railway travel by passengers at this stage. Railways would take best" feasible decisions and in the interest of all stake holders including the prospective passengers. All concerned are requested that not to be guided by the rumours or misleading reports in some section of media.

All concerned would be intimated about the same as and when a decision is taken about it," said the Railways.

The railways added that people of the country would be intimated about the same as and when a decision is taken about it.

It may be recalled that Indian Railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 24 to April 14 after the announcement of nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Only special parcel trains and freight are currently operational to supply the essential items across the country.