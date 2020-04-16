Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic: RSS affiliated Seva Bharati distributes food boxes to needy in Delhi

New Delhi: As the nationwide lockdown has been extended to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, it is the daily wage labourers and migrant workers who have been facing a difficult time.

In this crisis, the Seva Bharati organisation, an affiliation of the RSS, has been delivering food items to such people who are stuck in lockdown conditions with no food or money to buy food items at eight different places in Delhi.

To make sure that the rules of the lockdown are followed and that no one has to venture out into the streets despite the restrictions, food is being distributed to the people.

The organisation distributes a box with all essential packaged food items like, atta, rice, dal, oil, salt among other things.

Atleast 1000 such boxes are delivered everyday, says Suket Dheer who is in charge of the packaging unit located at Okhla.

"There are different items worth around Rs 1,100 and we distribute about 1000 such boxes everyday," he said.

The Seva Bharati believes that the religion or caste of a person is not important, in this crisis situation all those who need help will be taken care.

They also have a helpline number 8010066066, where people can call and pledge their support to the organisation.

The volunteers at the unit take all precautions necessary while packing the boxes. From wearing masks and gloves to maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in India rose to 12,380 with the death toll touching 414.