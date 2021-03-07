'Corruption Olympics’, ‘Khela hobe’: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee exchange barbs, set tone of upcoming polls in West Bengal

New Delhi: The state of West Bengal saw high voltage campaigns play out as the top leaders of the two dominant parties – Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress – clashed with each other.

On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a sharp attack on TMC over corruption and lack of development in the state, on the other state chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was ready to play one-on-one.

Addressing a large public gathering at the Brigade ground in Kolkata, PM Modi said that TMC has indulged in so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' can be organised.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government for “playing with the hard-earned money of the people.”

“Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organised. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives,” PM Modi said.

Modi accused Banerjee of nepotism by choosing to play the insular role of "bua" (aunt) to her "bhatija" (nephew) instead of becoming "Didi" (elder sister) to the people.

Modi also alleged that the democratic system has been destroyed in the state. He vowed to bring the change to re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police, and the administration.

“You've pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming,” he asserted.

Meanwhile in North Bengal's Siliguri, the TMC supremo held a foot march and addressed a rally where she alleged the prime minister was "peddling lies to mislead voters" in her state.

A combative Banerjee warned the people of West Bengal against the BJP's "riot mongering" and the "grave threat" the state faced from "divisive forces".

“Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar & other states. Women are safe in Bengal,” Mamata said on the occasion.

‘Khela hobe’ vs ‘Khela Khatam’

“'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC,” Mamata said.

Taking a dig at TMC over its "Khela Hobe" slogan, Modi asserted "Khela (game) is khatam (over) for the TMC, vikaas shuru (development begins now)."

"The people of Bengal had once put faith in Didi that she will bring paribartan (change). But Didi and her cadre destroyed the faith of people and insulted Bengal. True change means peace and development, better education, more jobs and fulfilling everyone's dreams. We will rebuild Bengal," said Modi.

The prime minister said he was committed to bringing about "asol parivartan" (real change) in West Bengal where all sections of people progress but nobody is appeased, and infiltration is stopped.

Modi also took a jibe at Banerjee over riding a scooty precariously during a TMC protest in Kolkata against spiralling fuel prices.

"We all prayed for your safety. Thankfully, you did not fall down or get hurt. But now when your scooty, instead of going to Bhawanipore, has turned towards Nandigram and it decides to flip, what can we do?" Modi said.

