COVID: 93 students at Uttarakhand’s govt nursing college test positive

New Delhi: Around 93 students of a Government Nursing college at Sursingh Dhar in Uttarakhand have contracted the COVID-19 infection.

The students' hostel has been declared a containment zone, following the infection. Nearly 200 students were tested for COVID-19, of which 65 students who tested negative are being sent home. The reports of the rest of the students are still awaited.

As per the order of the District Magistrate Tehri, the hostel has been declared as a containment zone, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, in order to curb the prevailing COVID-19 crisis, the state government has closed all government offices from April 23 till April 28. The officers have been directed to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times.

Uttarakhand reported 5,084 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,102. The total number of active cases reached 33,330, as per the official statement from the State Health Department. The total caseload in the state has reached 1,47,433 while with 1466 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries stand at 1,08,916.

