COVID 19: ALERT! Government sent notice to schools and colleges amid rising Covid cases- Details here

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has issued important instructions after the meeting on the rising corona. The central government has come on alert mode regarding Corona. Regarding the Covid alert, a notice has been sent to the schools and colleges by the government. Masks mandatory in crowded places.

Amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the Centre on Wednesday advised people to use masks in crowded places and take precautionary doses to protect themselves from getting infected. While assuring the countrymen that there is no need to panic, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul suggested that people should strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

The meeting chaired by health minister Mandaviya was held in Delhi and attended by several medical experts and leading authorities on health and welfare.

After the meeting concluded, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance."

The meeting comes a day after secretary of the Union Health ministry Rajesh Bhushan asked state governments to submit samples of positive cases on a priority basis to the genome sequencing laboratories.