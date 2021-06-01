COVID-19 cases continue to decline, India reports 1,27,510 new infections, 2,795 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Continuing the downward trend, India on Tuesday recorded a significant drop in the daily rise in new cases of coronavirus infections and fatalities linked to it in the past 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry data released at 8 AM this morning, the country recorded 1,27,510 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the country maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 50 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

With this, the total cases have reached 2,81,75,044. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,795 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,31,895 in the country.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 19th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,55,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 after cases decreased in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Monday, India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking India's total tally to 2,80,47,534, while the active caseload further declined to 20,26,092.

The death toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed on Monday. Recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 18th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342, with 2,38,022 patients having recovered in a span of 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

Also, 16,83,135 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far in the country to 34,48,66,883, while the daily positivity was recorded at 9.07 per cent . It has been less than 10 per cent for seven consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 9.04 per cent. The active cases have further reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

