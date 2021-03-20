COVID-19 cases rising due to super spreader events like weddings, govt panel report

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases are on a high, superspreader events like weddings and laxity in following COVID-19 guidelines are being pegged as the reason for the uptick.

Reportedly, an assessment by the Centre suggests that people were found letting down their guard in the recent months in comarison to the time when the daily cases were low. Further the report stated that superspreader events like weddings might have led to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“That (role of superspreader events) is what it looks like, as people have become lax in their behaviour... We cannot afford to lower our guard at this stage, and should avoid mass gatherings as it can become superspreading events,” Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Paul said the chain of transmission has to be stopped and for that vaccine is one tool but another is containment and surveillance strategy. "Not following COVID-19 behaviour and laxity is a major reason for the surge," he added.

The state authorities in Punjab had found at least 30 super-spreader instances, where more than 10 cases were recorded from a single event, as per a report by News18. While even in Delhi, weddings, social outings and large get-togethers have been blamed for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Meanwhile, the ministry in a statement said that India reported 40,953 new infections in a day, which is the highest single-day rise in around 111 days. On November 29, a total of 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The total tally now stands at 1,15,55,284. On Friday, 39,726 new cases were logged while 35,871 fresh cases were recorded the previous day. With this, India has registered over one lakh cases in just three days.

As many as eight states including Maharashtra and Delhi report a surge of new COVID-19 cases. The Union Health ministry while giving the latest COVID-19 update on Saturday said that on the other hand Kerala is showing a "consistently declining" trend.

On the other hand, more than four crore people in the country have been innoculated against the disease. Under the current phase of the vaccination drive, people above 60 years of age and those in the 45-59 years age bracket with co-morbidities, are being vaccinated.