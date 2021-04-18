हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre for help, says ‘less than 100 ICU beds left in Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 18) apprised about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation of the hospitals in the national capital. The Delhi CM informed that there is shortage of hospital beds with less than 100 ICU beds remaining.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 18) apprised about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation of the hospitals in the national capital. The Delhi CM informed that there is shortage of hospital beds with less than 100 ICU beds remaining.

While addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said he has appealed to Centre for help. “We are asking for help from the Center, and we thank the government for the assistance received so far.”

Further, he said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning and informed him about the dearth of beds in Delhi hospitals.

