COVID-19: Delhi mandates two-week home quarantine for Kumbh Mela 2021 Haridwar returnees

New Delhi: In a move to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has mandated a two week home quarantine for Delhiites returning from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

In an order dated April 17, 2021, the DDMA said, "All residents of Delhi, returning from Haridwar after attending Kumbh Mela, will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days on arrival to the national capital."

It added that all the Delhi residents, who visited Kumbh Mela between April 4 and April 17, or will be travelling up till April 30, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact no., ID proof, date of departure from Delhi and arrival here) on the link at the Delhi govt portal.

The step comes on a day when the national capital recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as it registered 24,375 fresh infections. Besides this, 167 people also died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi has now increased to 69,799.