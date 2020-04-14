COVID-19 crisis: Noida Metro rail and bus services to remain closed till May 3

NEW DELHI: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday said that its Metro rail and bus services will remain closed till the end of lockdown on May 3.

A statement issued by the office of Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director, NMRC, said, “In view of the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown in the country till 3rd May 2020 and the subsequent directions issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to all operational Metros in the country, services of all trains of the Aqua Line and Feeder Buses under Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will continue to remain suspended till 3rd May 2020.’’

‘’However, regular cleanliness, maintenance and upkeep of the trains, stations and other systems associated with the smooth functioning of the Metro will be done on a regular basis by a dedicated team of NMRC Officers and Staff,’’ the release said.

‘’NMRC Feeder Buses involved in the distribution of food items to the needy from the community kitchens being run by Noida Authority will continue to provide this service,’’ the NMRC said in the release.

The announcement came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak till May 3 after which the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that the metro rail services in Delhi will remain suspended till May 3.

"With today`s announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3," said DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi said that India has so far been able to avert the harm caused by coronavirus to a large extent due to restraint by countrymen.

Prime Minister also highlighted that India`s holistic and integrated approach towards handling the coronavirus crisis is the reason why the country is in a "well-managed" position with respect to the spread of the disease.

"It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From the economy`s point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but compared to the value of the lives of Indian citizens, it is nothing. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today," he said.

India`s total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.