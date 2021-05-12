हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Airport

COVID-19: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal due to fall in passenger traffic

The Delhi airport is currently handling over 325 flights per day and before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights daily.

COVID-19: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal due to fall in passenger traffic
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi international airport is going to shut operations at its T2 terminal due to the fall in passenger traffic amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the PTI news agency reported on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

"From May 17 midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only," PTI quoted Delhi Airport as saying.

They stated that currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day and before the pandemic, it used to handle over 1,500 flights daily.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day has come down from more than 2.2 lakh to around 70,000, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Meanwhile, India saw a decline in COVID-19 cases for the second straight day and recorded over 3.29 lakh infections, the data by the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

There were 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 2.26 crore, of which, 1.90 crore people have recovered, while 2.49 have died of the virus.

India, going through the second wave of coronavirus, now has 37,15,221 active cases. 13 states cumulatively account for over 82% of the country's total active cases.

Earlier on Monday, India's daily rise in COVID-19 cases had retreated from the 4 lakh mark and had seen 3,66,161 19 infections. 

This is to be noted that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 in 2020, the 50-lakh mark on September 16 and the one-crore mark on December 19. 

(With inputs from agencies)
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi AirportCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Maharashtra Cabinet meeting today may extend full lockdown by 2 weeks amid rising COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT7M14S

DNA: Analysis of 'Good News' on Corona 2.0