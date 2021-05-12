COVID-19: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal due to fall in passenger traffic

New Delhi: The Delhi international airport is going to shut operations at its T2 terminal due to the fall in passenger traffic amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the PTI news agency reported on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

"From May 17 midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only," PTI quoted Delhi Airport as saying.

They stated that currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day and before the pandemic, it used to handle over 1,500 flights daily.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day has come down from more than 2.2 lakh to around 70,000, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Domestic aviation operations continue! A total of 1921 flight movements took place across the country on 10th May. Please take all possible precautions for ensuring a safe travel experience for yourself and others. #SabUdenSabJuden #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/rulUxMG3zA — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, India saw a decline in COVID-19 cases for the second straight day and recorded over 3.29 lakh infections, the data by the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

There were 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now increased to 2.26 crore, of which, 1.90 crore people have recovered, while 2.49 have died of the virus.

India, going through the second wave of coronavirus, now has 37,15,221 active cases. 13 states cumulatively account for over 82% of the country's total active cases.

Earlier on Monday, India's daily rise in COVID-19 cases had retreated from the 4 lakh mark and had seen 3,66,161 19 infections.

This is to be noted that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 in 2020, the 50-lakh mark on September 16 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

