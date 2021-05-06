हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: Delhi government puts cap on private ambulance rates

According to the order, the Patient Transport Ambulances (PTA) can charge Rs 1500 per call upto 10 kms and Rs 100 per extra kms above 10 kms.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday (MAY 6) capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underscored that strict action will follow against the violators.

"It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately. To avoid this practice, the Delhi government has capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order," tweeted Kejriwal, attaching the Delhi government`s order that had the detailed rates as well.

According to the order, the Patient Transport Ambulances (PTA) can charge Rs 1500 per call upto 10 kms and Rs 100 per extra kms above 10 kms, while Basic Live Support Ambulances can charge Rs 2000 per call upto 10 kms and Rs 100 per extra kms above 10 kms.

Advance Life Support Ambulance may now charge Rs 4000 per call upto 10 kms and Rs 100 per extra kms above 10 kms, the order said. This amount includes the charges of doctors in ALS.

The Bihar government has already capped the rates of both AC and non-AC ambulances in the state.

According to official data, Delhi has 91,859 active cases of COVID-19. The cumulative cases of coronavirus have mounted to 11,43,980.

