COVID-19: Delhi govt evacuates 205 passersby from Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara, quarantines them in school

The Delhi government on Wednesday evacuated 205 people from a gurdwara in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila and shifted them to a school in Nehru Vihar area in the national capital, amid the ongoing lockdown to fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. These people are passersby who had left their homes from different areas of Delhi and NCR to go to Punjab but could not leave after the complete lockdown. They were provided shelter and food in the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib for the past few days.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa asserted that arrangements were also made for their safety as doctors conducted a check-up on the people twice a day. The gurdwara administration had already informed the Punjab government as well as the Delhi government about the development.

They also clarified that these people are not part of any organisation but passersby people who had to stay in the gurdwara after they couldn't leave for Punjab due to the lockdown. On Wednesday morning the administration took responsibility for them and their stay was arranged inside the Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya. The gurdwara has been asked to arrange for their food, which they agreed to. It is being told that none of these people have any symptoms of coronavirus yet.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sirsa posted a video saying, "Of the people of Punjab who gathered from different places in Delhi at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib, 205 have been shifted by the Delhi government to Nehru Vihar School. We had pleaded with the Delhi and Punjab government to take these people to their homes so that this gathering does not spread the threat of Covid19."

The development comes a day after 24 people were tested positive who had attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat held at Markaz Nizamuddin – its headquarter in the national capital. Over 1700 people, Indians and also foreigners, had attended the event.