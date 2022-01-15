हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Delhi registers 20,718 fresh cases, 30 deaths

The active cases rose to 93,407 in the national capital with positivity rate standing at 30.64 per cent.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday (January 15) reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data. The active cases rose to 93,407 in the national capital.

The dip in the number of cases can be attributed to fewer tests conducted the previous day. On Friday, Delhi had reported 24,383 cases with a positivity rate of 30.64 per cent and 34 deaths.

On Thursday, the city logged 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

According to the government data, 2620 Covid patients are in hospitals, of which 113 are on ventilator support. Of the 15,494 beds in hospitals, just 2,620 are occupied.

