COVID-19: Delhi to monitor procurement, distribution of medical oxygen, Remdesivir

New Delhi: After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the issue of shortage of medical oxygen and ICU beds in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday (April 19) deployed two teams of officers to directly monitor procurement and supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

"The Delhi government will now directly oversee the entire procurement and distribution process of both Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen to ensure adequate treatment for corona patients in Delhi,” the Chief Minister's office tweeted.

In an order issued by the health department, a team of nine officers will be deputed at oxygen filling plants who will oversee operations of medical oxygen suppliers, PTI reported.

"The team will oversee the distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi. Each officer shall submit a report on a daily basis to the Officer on Special Duty," the order read.

The order also stated that 28 drug inspectors will daily monitor the movement of Remdesivir injections in Delhi.

"The drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of Remdesivir injection starting from placement of an order and its receipt by distributor or dealer from a company. The team will ensure that all supplies received by distributors and dealers are entered in their relevant records and all inventories are properly accounted for," it stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been put under lockdown from 10 pm April 19 till 5 am April 26 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. “It has been decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April),” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a virtual address. He also urged the citizens of the national capital not to panic and asked them not to leave the capital. "This is a small lockdown, don't leave Delhi,” Kejriwal appealed.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 25,462 fresh cases, its biggest single-day spike. While the positivity rate mounted to 29.74 per cent- which means that almost every third sample being tested in the national capital is positive.

(With inputs from PTI)

