हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,324 new cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 408 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,324 new cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours
Credits: PTI

​​New Delhi: India recorded 3,324 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,23,843, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (April 30, 2022). The active cases stand at 19,092.

An increase of 408 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,876 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,36,253. 

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​189.17 crore. As many as 4,71,087 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCovid fourth wave
Next
Story

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications open for 127 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, all details here

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Why Hindu-Muslim on action against illegal construction and encroachment?