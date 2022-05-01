​​New Delhi: India recorded 3,324 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,23,843, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (April 30, 2022). The active cases stand at 19,092.

An increase of 408 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,876 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,36,253.

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​189.17 crore. As many as 4,71,087 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

