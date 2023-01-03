Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Second booster dose not required, say govt sources

New Delhi: Amid the rising concerns about Covid-19 amongst people due to the surging coronavirus cases in neighbouring country China, government sources have asserted that the second booster dose is not required. As per the reports the government's first aim is to complete the booster drive and the second booster jab is not in the picture yet. "First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," ANI quoted the government sources.

India is ramping up its preparations to deal with the Covid-19 situation as its neighbour China deals with the coronavirus explosion after easing the restriction and removal of the 'zero Covid' policy.

It is difficult to predict the overall effect of COVID on China. It will likely suffer the first peak of infections in mid-January and a second in early March. Airfinity, a predictive science intelligence company, estimates that cases could reach 3.7 million per day in January, and 4.2 million in March.

Currently, there are probably 5,000+ daily deaths, whereas Beijing, has been disingenuously reporting an average of just seven deaths per week. More and more countries are imposing travel restrictions or testing for travelers from China, as fears of new COVID variants mount.

India has also made a negative Covid report mandatory for passengers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, irrespective of their originating countries, before landing at any Indian airport.

India`s active caseload currently stands at 2,582, with 134 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. As per ministry data, a total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.