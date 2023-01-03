topStoriesenglish
KANJHAWALA DEATH CASE

Kanjhawala case victim was with a friend when car hit them: Delhi Police

When tracing the deceased's route, Delhi police found that another girl was with the victim at the time of the accident.

New Delhi: In a big revelation in the tragic Kanjhawala death case, Delhi Police on Tuesday (January 3) stated that the deceased woman was not alone on her scooty at the time of the accident. According to Delhi police, when the route of the victim was traced it was found that another girl was with her at the time of the accident.

Delhi police said that the girl with the victim also suffered injuries in the accident but she fled from the spot and the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged.

In a CCTV footage victim and her friend are seen leaving the venue at around 1.45 am on January 1. The victim is wearing a Pink coloured T-shirt and her friend in a red coloured T-shirt is seen driving the scooty when they leave the venue. As per the reports, after some time the victim asked her friend to hand over the scooty and drove herself after which the tragic accident occurred.

The 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday. According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested.
The victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.
 

 

