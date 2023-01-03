New Delhi: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Uttar Pradesh, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple has wished that the blessings of Lord Rama be always upon him. In a letter to Gandhi on December 31, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended his support to the former Congress chief over his move to unite the country.

"I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may get success. I bless you for your long life," he wrote in the letter, which was shared by

"You are working for the noble cause that is 'sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhaay' in the interest of people and for the happiness of the people. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always," the letter read.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Uttar Pradesh today

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today afternoon and make a night halt at Mavikala village in Baghpat. It is scheduled to pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4.

The foot march will cover 11 assembly constituencies across three districts before it enters Haryana through Sanauli in Panipat on the evening of January 5.

Major opposition parties like the SP and the BSP have also sent their best wishes for yatra but have decided to keep away from it despite an invitation from Rahul.